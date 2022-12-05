Meet Helena Duncan, the First Black CEO of The Business Council Of Alabama

Black women are filling up seats as presidents of major organizations.

The Business Council of Alabama announced on Wednesday that Helena Duncan had been appointed as the new President and CEO for the organization.

According to The Alabama Political Reporter, Duncan entered BCA in 2020 with over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Duncan served as Regional President for Liberty Bank & Trust before her transition to BCA where, with her long track record in executive management, she joined as Director of Strategic Operations and Growth .

“Helena Duncan has the experience, talent and perspective to lead the BCA effectively and enhance its role as the voice of Alabama business,” said BCA Chairman Mike Kemp.

“She is an experienced businesswoman who has worked with a broad cross-section of businesses. She speaks the language of business. Her leadership qualities, management experience and work ethic will be valuable assets to BCA as we chart our course for the future,” Kemp added.

As of December 1, Duncan was promoted from her most recent position with the organization as Senior Vice President of Operations and Investor Relations.

“I am honored to be chosen and entrusted with the responsibility of leading such a prestigious organization. I look forward to implementing our strategic plan that has been developed over the past year,” said Duncan.

“My previous roles at BCA have given me a strong knowledge of the organization and our members. As we begin this new chapter, our priority will be to refine and refocus our efforts on energetic, effective advocacy on behalf of our members in Montgomery and at the federal level,” she added.

Duncan, the wife of Clarence Duncan, and mother of sons CJ and Collins, was recently named a Yellowhammer “2022 Woman of Impact,” celebrating her influential role and contribution to business and the community across Alabama. Additionally, she has served as Chairman of the Board for Saint James School, and as board member for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and Child Protect. Duncan is a current board member for Dixie Electric Cooperative, YMCA, the Montgomery Committee of 100 and Board of Controls Committee of 100 and Synovus Bank.