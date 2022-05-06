Controversial Relationship Guru Kevin Samuels Is Rumored to Be Dead

Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTuber who rails on Black women with jaded advice, has reportedly been confirmed dead by Revolt Black News May 5.

The news has hit Black Twitter like a hurricane with several media personalities reportedly confirming that Samuels died taking cocaine laced with Fentanyl. These reports are unconfirmed.

Samuels is best known for his misogynist views and for saying that Black women will die alone. Most recently he made comments that angered many, after calling unmarried women past 35 leftovers.

““If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” Samuels said. “You are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to go there with you. I’m telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you—that you can not be an adjustable six or higher—something is wrong with you. That’s where men automatically come with it. And here’s the thing—when you were between the ages of 22 and 25 and you didn’t want to settle—you were trying to get the CEO, the pilot, the investment banker, you were trying to get flewed out…”

Many on social media were quick to point out Samuels’ problematic past.

Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women. Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That’s all I’ve got for that misogynist. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 5, 2022

Kevin Samuels built a career by catering to a group of folks who share his dislike for Black women. Seriously, pls stop hate sharing his clips. Sharing his content ( even when you’re trashing him) still translates into clicks which =support and helping him monetize his brand. https://t.co/CEQvULfrYN — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) April 27, 2022

This is a developing story.