Ind. Elementary School Teacher Arrested Over ‘Kill List’ That Included Fifth Grade Student and Other Teachers

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School located at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. in Indiana in reference to a threatening report.

According to a release , upon arrival, officers spoke with the Principal and the Assistant Principal of the school. Officers were advised that at approximately 12:45 p.m. a 5th-grade student told his/her Counselor that their 5th-grade teacher made comments to him/her about killing herself, students, and staff at St. Stanislaus School.

The teacher identified as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, was taken into custody by detectives at approximately 11:15 a.m. at her Griffith residence without incident.

Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list.

The teacher was immediately escorted into the Principal’s office to discuss the matter. While discussing the matter in the office the teacher allegedly admitted to the Principal that she did in fact make those statements to the student and confirmed that she did have a “kill list.”