Ind. Elementary School Teacher Arrested Over ‘Kill List’ That Included Fifth Grade Student and Other Teachers

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School located at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. in Indiana in reference to a threatening report.
According to a release, upon arrival, officers spoke with the Principal and the Assistant Principal of the school. Officers were advised that at approximately 12:45 p.m. a 5th-grade student told his/her Counselor that their 5th-grade teacher made comments to him/her about killing herself, students, and staff at St. Stanislaus School.
The teacher identified as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres of Griffith, was taken into custody by detectives at approximately 11:15 a.m. at her Griffith residence without incident.
Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list.
The teacher was immediately escorted into the Principal’s office to discuss the matter. While discussing the matter in the office the teacher allegedly admitted to the Principal that she did in fact make those statements to the student and confirmed that she did have a “kill list.”
During the conversation, the teacher named a specific student on her list but did not provide the list. The Principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to school pending an investigation.
The East Chicago Police Department was not made aware of the situation until 4 hours later after the teacher was allowed to leave. Once Officers were notified they completed a report and notified the Criminal Investigation Division.
The Criminal Investigation Division was able to obtain an emergency detention order for the teacher, from the Lake County Prosecutors Office.
This is still an active investigation and no further statements will be made at this time.