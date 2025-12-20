News by Kandiss Edwards U.S. Councilwoman Speaks To Students And Undermines Civil Rights, LGBTQ Community, Constitution Andreatta made comments about her daughter’s sexual orientation and questioned foundational civic principles.







Councilmember Holly Andreatta’s remarks at a high school club meeting have drawn widespread criticism from students, parents, and local officials after she made comments about her daughter’s sexual orientation and questioned foundational civic principles.

On Dec. 11, Andreatta spoke to members of Club America, a high school chapter of Turning Point USA at Twelve Bridges High School. Students recorded her comments and later circulated the video online. The remarks generated backlash on campus and in the broader community, CBS reported.

In the video, Andreatta referenced her daughter’s sexual orientation in a way that students and critics found offensive.

“My oldest daughter had a lot of trauma as a child… and as a result of it, she’s a lesbian. She’s gay, and she’s married to a woman,” she said.

Andreatta also addressed topics including diversity in hiring and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Her charged rhetoric prompted questions over whether the remarks were appropriate for a school setting.

Andreatta also discussed other subjects, stating a foundational American ideal, the separation of church and state, is “a myth,” asserting her belief that religion should inform public life.

Students at the Turning Point USA meeting reacted with concern. According to CBS Sacramento, sophomore class president Eliot Armstrong said he was troubled by the comment about sexual orientation and that it “could be really offensive to people,” particularly classmates who identify as LGBTQ+. The club’s president, Garrett Culp, said some student members have been “ruthlessly attacked online” and have filed a police report over harassment they received after the video spread.

The controversy spilled into a Western Placer Unified School District board meeting where dozens of speakers weighed in. Some called for the club’s disbandment, arguing the event had fostered an “unwelcoming environment,” while others defended the group’s right to exist as a forum for discussion.

In a written and video statement posted to TikTok, the councilwoman acknowledged her remarks and apologized to her daughter for sharing personal details. She said some statements were mischaracterized online and claimed she intended to engage in respectful dialogue.

The Western Placer Unified School District said it is legally required to allow student-led clubs to form and operate, regardless of viewpoint, while also aiming to protect student well-being and free expression.

