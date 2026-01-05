News by Sharelle B. McNair Wings With A Side Of Hate: Black Couple Describes Trauma After Racist Slur Found On Buffalo Wild Wings Receipt While Inspire Brands, where BBW operates under, says the company believed in diversity, some actions from locations suggest otherwise.







Marc Loman, a disabled veteran, says he was instantly reminded of his deep south upbringing after a racial slur was printed on his receipt after dining at a Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) in Woodbridge, Virginia, in November 2024, The Independent reported.

Loman and his wife, Natasha, who are Black, have filed a $5 million lawsuit in Prince William County Circuit Court against the food chain after claiming the receipt referred to the couple as “nigs,” an abbreviation for the n-word instead of their name. Loman says the experience reopened “deep emotional wounds,” as the ordeal reminded him of the “pervasive, brutalizing, and degrading racism” he dealt with during his upbringing.

The couple is accusing the popular chain of inflicting intentional emotional distress after they claim they placed an order, ate, and packed up leftovers to go. When they asked for the check, the Lomans noticed the racial slur printed on both the bag and the order receipt.

Mrs. Loman spoke about the ordeal in a TikTok video, saying the server never asked for their name and showed the receipt with the word “nigs” printed on it. “It’s 2024. This lady has lost her mind,” Natasha, who goes by the handle @mrsbonafide on the app.

As Loman mentions in the lawsuit, missing work and going to counseling after the incident, the complaint argues the employee who entered the slur into the system “knew, or should have known, that referring to the Lomans by a shortened version of a well-known racial slur was likely to result in emotional distress.”

Their argument is supported by claims that after reporting the issue of hate speech to corporate, a BBW vice president allegedly called the couple and admitted that the employee “intentionally placed the racial slur on their order,” resulting in the employee being fired.

While Inspire Brands, which owns BBW, said it believes in diversity, some actions from its locations suggest otherwise.

This isn’t the first time the company, founded in 1982 and known for “21 mouth-watering signature sauces and seasonings,” has been under fire for racist antics. In 2019, a Black family was told to move after a white man allegedly complained to an employee that he didn’t want Black people sitting near him, giving them “dirty” looks.

According to NBC News, a manager approached Justin and Mary Vahl and instructed them to switch tables at an Illinois location while they were celebrating one of their children’s birthdays. After the couple refused and instead took their business elsewhere, the manager and another employee were terminated, and the bigoted customer was banned after exhibiting “inappropriate behavior” at all Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars for life.”

RELATED CONTENT: DOJ Leverages Civil War-Era Fraud Statute To Investigate DEI Initiatives At Google, Verizon, And Defense Firms