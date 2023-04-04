Courts In Session! ‘Mathis Court With Judge Mathis’ To Be Distrubuted in 90% of U.S. Markets

Judge Mathis is back like he never left! His new show Mathis Court With Judge Mathis, is set to air in 90% of U.S. markets.

Allen Media Group secured a wide release for its newest court series ahead of its Fall 2023 premiere, Yahoo News reports. The news comes after Mathis’ new court show was given the green light in February.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add ‘Mathis Court With Judge Mathis’ to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said.

“Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

With the addition of “Mathis Court,” AMG now has eight court shows under its roster, making the company the world’s biggest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming. Mathis’s new show has clearances with Nexstar, Tegna, Weigel, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Cox Media Group, and several others as part of the deal.

“Mathis Court” will run for one hour and will show the famed TV judge presiding over legal disputes that will be available on broadcast television stations, a global network, and cable and digital distribution platforms. Along with his signature rulings on the show, Mathis will also serve as an expert legal commentator on local stories for news departments of local broadcast station partners.

This is a significant comeback for Mathis after his long-running Emmy-winning legal program Judge Mathis was canceled in February 2022 after 24 seasons and more than 13,000 cases, LA Times reported. Mathis was the longest-running Black male host on television and the second-longest-reigning TV judge in courtroom TV history, behind Judge Judy star Judith Sheindlin.