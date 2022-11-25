Courvoisier® Celebrates Black and Minority-Owned Flower Shops With Holidays in Blossom Program

Maison Courvoisier today announced Holidays in Blossom, a program spotlighting and supporting Black and other minority-owned flower shops for the holiday season.

Courvoisier, the Most Awarded Cognac House*, worked with the National Urban League to identify florists in 13 markets across the U.S. to curate a “Cognac in Blossom” holiday arrangement that will be featured on holidaysinblossom.com and available for sale beginning November 21, and throughout the holiday season. These efforts are a part of the Maison’s global philanthropic platform, Foundation 1828.

Each Holidays in Blossom bouquet takes inspiration from Maison Courvoisier’s “floral house style” and the French belief of “joie de vivre,” celebrating the vibrancy and joy embodied in the every day. As people come together this season, the premium cognac house is reinforcing its commitment to supporting small businesses with a special bouquet perfect for gifting, decorating, entertaining and more. All proceeds from bouquet sales will go directly back to the participating small businesses, with Courvoisier also donating funds to the National Urban League in support of their Entrepreneurship Center programming, according to a press release.

“Courvoisier is committed to nurturing the drive, passion and creativity of entrepreneurs in minority communities,” said Jon Potter, Managing Director of Maison Courvoisier. “We know these small business face immense challenges, and it’s our goal to help even the playing field. We’re thrilled to champion these businesses and amplify their voices during a season that is about spreading joy and giving back.”

Together with the National Urban League, Courvoisier and its local regional teams worked closely to identify florists in key Urban League markets across the U.S. The 13 floral shops include:

Blourish (Atlanta, GA)

Blossoms Florist (Cincinnati, OH)

LUSH Flower Bar (Chicago, IL)

Erin’s Blooms (Cleveland, OH)

Battiste LaFleur Galleria (Columbus,OH)

Goodness Gracious Alive (Detroit, MI)

KC Events & Florals LLC (Houston, TX)

Oldvine Florals (Los Angeles, CA)

Andres Aguilar Designs (Miami, FL)

Barbara’s Flowers (New York, NY)

Posh and Bloom (Philadelphia, PA)

Esscents of Flowers (San Francisco, CA)

Flowers by Alexes (Washington, D.C.)

Holidays in Blossom is the latest endeavor under Maison Courvoisier’s philanthropic platform, Foundation 1828, which provides critical resources, educational programs and financial assistance to minority business owners. In 2020, Courvoisier forged a multi-year partnership with the National Urban League and committed $1 million over five years to aid Black and minority small business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this truly impactful program that is bringing awareness to Black and other minority-owned flower shops at a time when beautiful holiday arrangements and gifting are top of mind,” said Stephanie DeVane, Vice President, Entrepreneurship & Business Development of the National Urban League. “While Holidays in Blossom is a seasonal program, Courvoisier and its regional teams are always finding ways to continue to support our national program, as well as our local affiliates throughout the entirety of the year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership into 2023.”

For more information on Holidays in Blossom, please visit Courvoisier.com and follow @CourvoisierUSA across all social media platforms.