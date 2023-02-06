Creating Healthier Communities Announces New President and CEO Jean C. Accius, PhD

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a national nonprofit that removes the barriers to good health and equity, today announced Jean C. Accius, PhD as its new president and CEO.

“After an extensive search over the past six months with an abundance of incredibly strong candidates, we’re proud to welcome Dr. Jean Accius as CHC’s new president and CEO,” said Adam Rothschild, CHC board chair.

Dr. Accius previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Thought Leadership for AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit advocating for solutions that advance equity and foster greater health security so everyone can live longer and healthier lives. Accius was instrumental in establishing AARP as a global convener and thought leader, elevating bold solutions and innovative programs, and forming strategic partnerships across industries to scale for impact and accelerate the pace of change. Prior to that, he held other senior roles at AARP and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“I was drawn to CHC’s powerful mission and dedicated board and staff team,” said Dr. Jean C. Accius. “It’s an incredible honor to join CHC at this significant time, just as the organization has completed a successful evolution to health equity. This is an era of unprecedented opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to grow CHC’s impact, relevance and revenue. Together, we’ll break down the barriers to good health and equity and create resilient communities where everyone can thrive.”

“Leading CHC has been the highlight of my 40-year nonprofit career,” said Thomas G. Bognanno, president and CEO at CHC. “As I retire, I couldn’t be prouder of our board of directors and staff team and what we’ve accomplished together at CHC. I’m excited to welcome Jean as CHC’s new leader and am confident he will take our organization to new heights as we enter our seventh decade addressing critical health issues and advancing health equity.”

“We were fortunate to have such consistent, steady leadership from Tom who served CHC faithfully before announcing his retirement,” said Rothschild. “This enabled us to work together through an intentional succession process that will ensure CHC continues to flourish. Jean is an inspiring, impactful leader, personally and professionally dedicated to our mission. I’m incredibly grateful to Kevin Clayton, CHC’s former board chair and the head of social impact and equity at the Cleveland Cavaliers for leading the Board Search Committee. This successful appointment was a unanimous decision and is a testament to the committee’s integrity and diligence throughout the process.”

Accius has published numerous journal articles and research reports and is a sought-after speaker and presenter. His impressive educational credentials include a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration from American University; Master of Science in Aging Studies, Social Gerontology from Florida State University; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration also from Florida State University; as well as various certifications and Executive Education from notable institutions including Stanford Graduate School of Business, Georgetown McDonough School of Business, Harvard University School of Public Health and more. Accius is a certified director with the National Association of Corporate Directors and a fellow with the Executive Leadership Council.

His official start date will be Monday, February 27, including joining that week’s CHC Board of Directors meeting. To ensure a smooth transition and demonstrate his full support for the new CEO, current CEO Thomas G. Bognanno will remain with CHC through March 31.