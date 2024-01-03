Critics Praise Ncuti Gatwa’s Performance As Doctor Who

Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor in town, and Black fans everywhere are rejoicing.

In May 2022, Gatwa was announced as fan-favorite David Tennant’s successor in the long-running show, making him the first Black queer Doctor in the ‘Whoniverse.’ Now, fans worldwide are praising his performance as the larger-than-life 15th Doctor and his undeniable chemistry with his companion Ruby Sunday, played by relative newcomer Mellie Gibson.

Gatwa made his full-episode debut in the fourth Christmas special, titled “Church on Ruby Road.” Equipped with a time-traveling spacecraft shaped like a British police box and a sonic screwdriver, the humanoid alien Doctor travels across space-time continuums, warding off evil and often finding himself and his companion in sticky situations. Since the show’s inception in 1963, there have been 15 incarnations of the titular character, whose “regeneration” predisposes a new era. Gatwa’s character is the latest reincarnation, and his introduction has brought a level of suaveness and charisma unlike any other Doctor before.

The Daily Beast described Gatwa’s acting in the 2023 Christmas special as nothing short of phenomenal. “The episode’s standout performance belongs not to the goblins but to Gatwa, a massively charismatic actor with a glowing, million-watt smile, who quickly sets his incarnation of the Time Lord apart with chic sartorial instincts and an epic, almost otherworldly confidence,” it wrote. The Guardian also hailed the Barbie star, saying he “oozes charisma” and “flits from charming to serious in the blink of an eye.”

Gatwa’s casting is monumental for Black fans of the British show, which until now had only featured white Doctors in the series. “Some of us may look at a British show that has starred almost exclusively white men with thick accents over its sixty-year history and wonder what it could have to offer,” wrote Anoa Changa, an author at Newsone. “​​For my family of Blerds, Doctor Who is both an experience and an opportunity for intergenerational bonding. My dad has been a ‘Doctor Who’ fan since his teens, and like any parent, he sat us down and had us watch along.

“For us, ‘Doctor Who’ isn’t simply a fandom or an escape. But sci-fi and fantasy help expand our understanding of the world around us and even maybe help us see the potential in ourselves. Three generations of our family have eagerly awaited the new ‘Doctor Who’ era with Gatwa at the helm.”

Gatwa’s casting isn’t the only significant first of the season. Yasmin Finney, who stars alongside Gatwa and Gibson in the series, is the first transgender character to appear on the show. She plays Shaun and Donna’s teenage daughter, Rose.

Finney spoke about this achievement in an interview with Movie Web in November 2023. “I think representation is so important, and if I had Rose growing up, it would be a completely different story, I think,” she said. “I think representation is what we need and what the younger generation needs to feel like they can do it too.”

Both Gatwa and Finney found fame through their Netflix series. Gatwa played the enigmatic Eric Effiong on Sex Education, and his magnetic personality captivated viewers and made him one of the most beloved characters on the show. Likewise, Finney has become a starlet in the eyes of Heartstopper fans, where she currently plays Elle Argent, a sympathetic aspiring artist.

With their talents, there’s no doubt that both actors will continue to take the acting industry by storm.

