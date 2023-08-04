CURLBOX Closes Down After Over A Decade In Business

CURLBOX, a monthly subscription box that paved the way for businesses focusing on textured hair, has announced it is ceasing operations. Founded by Myleik Teele in 2012, the Atlanta entrepreneur shared her decision to shut down and forge a new direction for her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by myleik (@myleik)



In a conversation with Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Teele spoke about how the company remained independent throughout its entire run, a choice she wanted to step out of in a post-pandemic society.

“After running the company independently for 11 years, I have achieved all that I can on my own,” shared Teele.

“Following the pandemic, the company would be better off under the umbrella of a larger corporation with access to the latest e-commerce technology and a more comprehensive beauty portfolio to offer a complete beauty experience.”

CURLBOX was a gateway for Black women to explore new products that best fit their hair pattern, as these haircare essentials were rare and inaccessible for mainstream purchasing when it first started. Building her business from the ground up, connecting and collaborating with Black-owned haircare brands was essential to Teele’s mission, even amid partnerships with huge retailers such as Walmart and Ulta.

Her promotion of Mielle Organics, for example, helped in its growth to become a leading brand in the textured hair space. Being the go-to marketing platform, with a unique premise of mystery items in every box, created subscribers’ fascination and appreciation for the consistent quality.

Teele is grateful for the opportunity she was able to provide for herself and her brand, as well as be part of the movement for greater accessibility to diverse hair care products,

“When I first established this company, we provided customers with a rare opportunity to try out entire collections of textured hair products. Now, you can easily find suitable products in any store.”

However, for the company’s longtime fans, Teele assures them that CURLBOX is still under her ownership. Its future, however, is evolving in a way that suits her aspirations best.

RELATED CONTENT: Mielle Organics Founder Opens Up About Their Acquisition By P&G