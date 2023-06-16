‘Curl Power’: CURLFEST 2023 Returns To NYC After 4 Year Hiatus

After four long years, CURLFEST 2023 returns to New York’s Randall’s Island in July.

This year’s theme of “Bounce Back” will be a “testament to resilience and commitment to creating safe spaces for our community to connect and build by way of art, music, and more.” according to the event page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curly Girl Collective (@curlygirlcollective)

The event is curated by The Curly Collective, founded by Charisse Higgins, Tracey Coleman, Gia Lowe, Simone Mair, and Melody Henderson. According to the Miami Herald, the four women started throwing small events back in 2010, creating a safe space to share good and bad hair stories, product recommendations, and the “big chop.” As the group gained popularity, the ladies took a chance and launched the first CURLFEST in 2014.

It was a huge success, with Black women from all over wearing their hair naturally in numerous ways as the festival celebrates those who rock their crowns in afros, braids, Bantu knots, and of course, curls. “CURLFEST® was born to be the change that was long overdue in the beauty industry,” the website reads. “To flip the false narrative around unruly brown beauty and create one that accurately showcases the glory of our crowns, the richness of our skin, and the joy of our culture.”

This year, registrants can expect those same beautiful vibes with CURLFEST Marketplace, featuring the best of the best in Black and women-owned vendors from around the country. The Beauty Row will host some brands that are a favorite among Black women, including giveaways, games, and more. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from vendors across the diaspora. Festival founders say they look forward to building up the next generation of women to love their crowns. “Our hope is that the next generation of women and girls grow up knowing that whether fair-skinned or dark, straight-haired or kinky, beauty has many faces. Including theirs.”

Tickets are on sale now.