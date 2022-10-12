RHOA Alum Cynthia Bailey and Fox Sports Studio Host Mike Hill Reportedly Heading Toward Divorce

The road to divorce has been getting a lot of traffic lately.

Former reality TV personality, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Fox Sports studio host Mike Hill are steering themselves toward divorce court according to a report by The Jasmine Brand.

EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Separated And Have Filed For Divorce, Says Source https://t.co/vp42NnVDyv pic.twitter.com/ec0vSCkg7D — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) October 11, 2022

Sources have stated that they are already separated and divorce papers have already been filed.

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out”.

According to Essence, fans have noticed that although both have posted recently on their social media accounts, neither has the other in photos nor are there any photos of them together. Another clue eluded to the couple not posting any anniversary messages or acknowledging so on social media.

The removal of Hill from Cynthia’s last name was another noticeable sign that the two were no longer a unit. As well as Hill being seen in a video without his wedding ring.

The two were only married in 2020 after meeting each other on an episode of The Steve Harvey Show in 2018. About a year later in July 2019, they reportedly were engaged. For season 12 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Hill proposed to Bailey the opening of her wine cellar.

The two were married in Georgia on October 10, 2020, in a wedding that welcomed 250 guests. Both were previously married as this was Hill’s third time walking down the aisle and Bailey had been married to Peter Thomas between 2010 and 2017.

Neither personality has made any public comments regarding the report of their separation.