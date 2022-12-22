‘You Can Have a Man and a Peach’: Cynthia Bailey Hints at Return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Cynthia Bailey recently teased her potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) and the possibility that she exited the show because of her ex-husband.

The veteran supermodel and Bravo star recently sat down for an interview where she announced her return to RHOA in a friend role.

“I can say that I am going to play with the girls a little bit this season, maybe some future seasons, but only as a friend,” Bailey announced in a clip captured by Jay’s Reality Blog.

Cynthia admitted how she missed “hanging out with the ladies a little,” adding, “I had some really great friendships with some of the girls.”

Cynthia says it’s looking like she will be a friend on S15 of #RHOA! She’s been filming with the ladies & has been invited to some upcoming events as there’s only a couple weeks left of taping! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/NGtSkcIFnC — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) December 19, 2022

Since getting divorced from Mike Hill, Cynthia said she’s been back in Atlanta “spending more time at Lake Bailey.” As a result, she’s been invited to a number of filmed events for season 15.

When asked if she could confirm her addition to season 15, Cynthia said, “It’s looking that way.”

“I keep getting invited to some of their events,” Cynthia shared.

She did confirm that her possible return is only as a friend and not full-time, as she was in the past.

“I’m not filming. I’m not on the show anymore,” she said.

Cynthia confessed that she’s been missing reality television after her 11 seasons on RHOA.

“I think I’m ready to get back on camera with some of the ladies,” she said.

Fans praised the big news and applauded Cynthia’s positive spirit in the wake of divorcing her second husband.

“Cynthia said let me tie up those loose ends with Mike and come collect that friend bag,” one fan said. “I know that’s right.”

“I hope these women stop leaving the show for men. That’s your bread,” added someone else. “People loved you on it. You can have a man and a peach.”

The latter comment appeared to reference Cynthia’s past remarks about possibly exiting the show to “protect” her marriage with Mike, as noted by Page Six. “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” Bailey said at the time.