Cyrenity Sips Owner Shakia Williams Runs First Black-Owned Winery in Southeast Pennsylvania

Let’s make a toast to this Black woman in business.

Cyrenity Sips, a small-batch winery owned by Shakia Williams, became the first Black-owned winery in Southeast Pennsylvania after she opened its doors in Hatboro on September 10, 2022.

According to PHL17, Williams’ winery features wines named after her relatives and friends and offers a tasting room and a lounge area for visitors to experience as they enjoy glasses of wine or purchase bottles.

“Our wines are carefully crafted to embody the essence of the particular grape varietal,” the website states.

Williams’s passion for wine started as a hobby and became a career. She worked at a winery in Virginia Beach, purchased her own wine-making kit, and then started experimenting with making her own. Family members gave her positive feedback on her blends, which led her to open her own winery.

“I started making wine gummies,” Williams shared.

Statistics reflect very low percentages of Black-owned wineries in the winery industry.

“Even though Black people [make up] 0.1% in the winery industry out of 11,000 wineries,” William said. “I feel like showing diversity, [me] being a woman… I think it opens up people’s minds.”

The winery owner hopes to make a difference in the wine industry through her own business endeavors.

“I felt in Pennsylvania, specifically Philadelphia, there wasn’t a niche for small-batch wineries,” she said. “So, I decided to bring that here, and here we are.”

Patrons can order a wine flight from Cyrenity Sips comprising six wine samples of their choice from the eighteen available wines. Wine lovers can choose from popular seasonal options, including Cerenity Sips’ white chocolate wine, glittery Cyan cotton candy wine, and the La Peach option.

Williams’ winery also offers private tastings or event rentals accommodating up to 40 people.