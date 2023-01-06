D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that UFC owner and promoter Dana White struck his wife on New Year’s Eve at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub.

Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines.

This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.

Hughley first took his observation to his Twitter account, where he mentioned Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown in direct reference to the opposite treatment White has gotten from media outlets.