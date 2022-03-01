D-Nice Club Quarantine Live in Vegas, Keyshia Cole and More to Perform

On the heels of hosting Club Quarantine Live on Instagram from The White House last night, D-Nice reveals the details for Club Quarantine Live in Vegas Weekend in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sept. 2-4 presented by Brand Nice and Live Nation Urban.

D-Nice has personally curated a dynamic and diverse lineup for what promises to be an unforgettable three-day experience in the party capital of the world.

The jam-packed weekend will feature multiple performances by D-Nice, along with performances by Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Jagged Edge, Tank, El Debarge, Amerie, Mya, Fred Hammond and more, according to a press release.

The weekend will also feature events both day and night including the headline event of the weekend CQ Live, the Nine Zero welcome party, Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, Praise and Worship Brunch, Originals Closing Party and for the nighthawks, a special CQ After Dark late-night bash.

As part of the weekend experience, D-Nice will also host The Meet Up; A series of panels on health and wellness and financial literacy as he continues to find impactful ways for his community to connect with each other and grow stronger.

D-Nice says, “I’m excited to be able to continue the momentum from the sold-out Club Quarantine Live shows last year. Together with the incredible team at Live Nation Urban, we are bringing an amazing and diversified line-up of programming to Las Vegas. There is something for everyone in the CQ Family to enjoy!”

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue to help D-Nice grow the Club Quarantine brand,” says Malcolm J. Gray, marketing and partnerships director of Live Nation Urban.

“Taking Club Quarantine Live to Vegas is a momentous step as D continues to nurture and grow his community while using music to bring people together. This is really going to be something special.”

Last year, D-Nice brought his mega-popular social media phenomenon Club Quarantine to life on stage with a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl which featured special guest appearances from The Isley Brothers, Common, Trey Songz, Deborah Cox, Sheila E and Mary Mary. The live shows continued with sold-out stops in New York and Atlanta. In addition to plugs from Rolling Stone, TimeOut and more, Billboard hailed Club Quarantine as “one of the most uplifting events to take root during COVID-19’s stay-at-home mandates.”

During quarantine, D-Nice launched his Club Quarantine virtual parties on Instagram which brought millions of people together during the stay-at-home mandates. The virtual community connected people from all over the world and provided a much-needed uplift during troubled times. Live Nation Urban has given him a platform to expand this experience worldwide.

Weekend passes will be available for pre-sale on Friday, Mar. 4 at 10 a.m. ET, while general on-sale begins Monday, Mar. 7 at 10 a.m. ET, tickets can be purchased at CQLiveinVegas.com. CQ die-hards can score their tickets early during pre-sale by signing up for an exclusive pre-sale access code.