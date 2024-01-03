Dad Punishes Sons By Making Them Sing ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Theme Song

Millennial parents find innovative ways to stop their kids from fighting during the holiday break. One dad has gone viral for making his two young sons hug it out while reciting the infamous “Wayans Bros.” theme song. The popular 1990s sitcom starred Marlon and Shawn Wayans with the late John Witherspoon as “Pops.” The theme song featured the two dancing in ’70s gear before helping an elderly woman cross the street in New York City.

It’s unclear what the two boys were fighting about but they didn’t look too happy about having to embrace each other while reciting the lyrics. “You gonna stop fighting over every little thing,” the dad can be heard saying. “Keep going…sing with a smile.”

The video has gone viral on X and Instagram with many fans of the show praising the “over it” dad’s resolution tactics.

One IG user said “sounds like he teaching them black history.” Another said she is taking the idea and running with it.

“I’m making my sons do this next time they snitch on each other,” @dajahs said.

It looks like parents are taking the tactic and using it with other iconic Black sitcom theme songs.

“Imma make my twins sing sister, sister 😂,” @_monsterla8 wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks for the idea.”

On X, fans took things a little further, imagining what the brothers did to their dad when the minute long video ended. Some felt the boys should have taken on the spirit of Marlon, who famously hit the camera man after he was done singing.

I bet you they probably did this to their dad after the recording 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9AKJ1FFjgj — Tim Thomas (@Thomas22Tim) January 1, 2024

Another user said he doesn’t know if he would be able to make up with his brother.

“Just whoop me,” @diceyty wrote.

Just whoop me — tyler (@diceyty) January 1, 2024

It’s unclear if the famous brothers have seen the clip yet but hopefully they do soon. Maybe we will get a Wayans Bros. biopic.

