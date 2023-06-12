Marlon Wayans Accuses United For Racism After Being Kicked Off A Flight

Comedian Marlon Wayans has publicly accused United Airlines of racism after a recent incident.

According to Wayans, racism from a United Airlines ticket agent caused him to miss a flight and garnered him a citation from police officers. Fox News reported that Wayans took to his Instagram to express his disappointment and frustration with the airlines when he missed his scheduled appearances in Kansas City, Missouri, while traveling to his destination from a Denver, Colorado airport.

United Airlines gave Fox News a statement referring to the situation: “In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer won’t be flying on United to his destination.”

Following the incident, the Denver Police Department issued Wayans a citation after he wasn’t allowed on the airplane.

After receiving the summons, Wayans took to his Instagram account to acknowledge he did get a citation but said the ticket agent lied to the police officers and told them that Wayans assaulted him. The act was caught on video, so he was exonerated in that aspect.

Wayans also posted a picture showing three bags that a white man brought into the plane to support his claim of the racism he has accused the airline of displaying. He then posted a video saying that a corporate employee from the airline contacted him defending the agent. He initially stated the agent was correct; there is a two-bag limit.

Then when Wayans said he explained that he consolidated it into two bags, he was still told to check it in. The person on the phone then said that the agent received a text that there was no more room on the plane for luggage. He then spoke into the camera that there were people before and after him getting on the plane with two bags as well.

The comedian eventually booked another flight with American Airlines although he did miss his scheduled shows, he is requesting that United Airlines reimburse him for the shows he will not be getting paid for and is demanding an apology.