Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Reveals That He Had to Be Resuscitated Twice

As the world prays for the well-being of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, it was revealed that he had to be resuscitated twice after suffering cardiac arrest while on the football field Monday night.

According to CNN, Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, stated that the athlete is still sedated after he had to be resuscitated twice, initially on the field and then again at the hospital. He is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

“His heart had went out, so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital, and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn told the media outlet outside the hospital.

During the first quarter of Monday night’s football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, after tackling an opposing player, Hamlin fell to the ground after seemingly looking OK after the play. It was later determined that he suffered a cardiac arrest after he collapsed.

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Glenn said.

Glenn also stated that his nephew is “flipped over on his stomach” at the hospital to help with the blood on his lungs. The doctors told him Hamlin was in that position to help take the pressure off the lungs so they didn’t have to work as hard. Hamlin is on a ventilator, and the goal is to get him to breathe on his own.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Tuesday via their Twitter account informing fans of Hamlin’s current state.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”