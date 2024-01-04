Daniel Cameron Becomes CEO Of ‘Anti-Woke’ Group

NBC News reports former Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron has a new job: CEO of an anti-woke group.

Cameron is joining 1792 Exchange, a group that pushes against “woke ideology” and ESG—environmental, sustainability, and governance—something he spoke candidly about during his tenure and his failed attempt to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November 2023.

Called a “rising star” by former President Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Cameron hasn’t put his political dreams fully behind him but is excited for his new role.

“We will shine a bright light on those whose ideological agendas seek to dismantle American freedom and prosperity,” Cameron said in a news reelase. “We will stop investment management firms, elected officials, and corporate interests from using other people’s money to advance their radical political agendas.”

His term as attorney general officially ended Jan. 1 after his successor and fellow Republican, former federal prosecutor Russell Coleman, was sworn in.

Cameron was Kentucky’s first Black attorney general and nominee for state governor. However, those accomplishments were overshadowed by the Breonna Taylor case.

“We worked really hard and met a lot of people and had a lot of rewarding experiences, and certainly grateful to have served as the AG and then to have been the Republican nominee for governor in Kentucky,” Cameron said. “Never in my wildest dreams growing up did I think that would occur in terms of a sequence of events in my life.”

ESG has been under attack for years by conservative lawmakers and groups like 1972 Exchange. According to the Lexington Herald Leader, it was once named Constitutional Congress Inc., a tax-exempt organization for more than 10 years. The group’s president, Paul Fitzpatrick, once worked for former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and former U.S. Rep. and Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows (R-NC).

The 1792 Exchange’s goal is to “partner with leaders and organizations countering ‘woke capitalism’ and with organizations vulnerable to corporations using their size and influence to stifle speech or deny services.”

In the news release, founder Nathan Estruth said he could not imagine “a more capable and qualified chief executive to help us safeguard free exercise, free speech, and free enterprise” than Cameron.

