News by Sharelle B. McNair

Zohran Mamdani Celebrates BHM By Opening David Dinkins Municipal Building to Public







New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the cupola of the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, named after the city’s first Black mayor, will be open for the first time ever, free of charge.

In a breathtaking video posted on X, Mamdani showcased the building, which he called “one of the most magnificent government buildings in the world” and described what New Yorkers and tourists are in for.

“From up here, you can see everything. From MetLife Stadium, all the way to Bushwick. This building belongs to the people of this city,” he said from the top of the Dinkins building. “But for too long, most New Yorkers have been shut out of it. That’s coming to an end.”

It’s your city, from the sidewalk to the skyline. The David Dinkins Municipal Building’s rooftop is open & free to everyone, starting this June. pic.twitter.com/6ZyEMM3Y7f — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 2, 2026

To start Black History Month, Mamdani, the city’s youngest mayor ever, said “it felt fitting to honor the legacy of our City’s first Black mayor right here.” The building was renamed in Dinkins’ honor in 2015 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Free guided tours will begin June 2026 just in time for NYC’s stellar summer season.

Tickets can be reserved online for small groups to come up. In addition to tours, the building, one of the largest government office buildings in the world, will undergo $6 million in renovations, including repairs to the building’s historic cupola, glass barriers installations to guarantee visitor safety, and changes to the rotunda landing.

“As we celebrate Mayor Dinkins’ legacy, we’re making that unique view available to the people of New York City,” Mamdani said, according to NYC.gov.

Advocates and elected officials celebrated the move, with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams said, “I’m so glad that the mayor sees the importance of bringing the public into this space to see our incredible city.

Comptroller Mark Levine said he has “been calling for this since serving as a Council Member and then Borough President.”

“It shouldn’t be just the wealthy who enjoy the inspiration of an observation deck,” Levine added. “New Yorkers should have an opportunity to look down upon the city they love.”

The move and Mandami are being celebrated on social media as well, with one X user making a joke with the “Arthur’s clenched fist” meme: “Mayors around the country realizing they have to step their game up now because of Mamdani,” @BiggUU254 wrote.

Mayors around the country realizing they have to step their game up now because of Mamdani pic.twitter.com/OHufQAkJvX — stuck in motion ✭ (@BiggUU254) February 3, 2026

Another user took a dig at President Donald Trump.

“What’s incredible about this is that he didn’t make it about himself, it doesn’t come at the cost of lives or human rights, it doesn’t violate the constitution, and it wasn’t a partisan decision designed to make people mad and hate each other,” @benlakind wrote.

“Is it really that easy?”

