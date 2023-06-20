Deborah Roberts Opens Up About Son's Learning Disability in New Book

Award-winning journalist Deborah Roberts has tackled stories from the White House to the Royal Family’s King Coronation. Now, she is on a mission to share the stories of teachers across the nation and the monumental impact they can have on the trajectory of one’s life. With teachers leaving the classroom by record numbers, the teaching profession is at its lowest in five decades. The reasons are that many feel overworked, underpaid, and undervalued, according to researchers at Brown University and the University at Albany.

With a curated collection of essays from the help of celebrity friends from Spike Lee to Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, they all shared unique stories on how particular professors throughout their lives imparted life lessons both inside and outside school walls. Roberts believes the time is now to shine a bright light on the life-changing work of educators with the release of her new book, Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life.

Recently, BLACK ENTERPRISE virtually chatted with the ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent to discuss leadership qualities, advice she would offer her younger self, and how she hopes her new book will resonate with audiences.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: At this particular stage in your life and career, why was this the right moment to author this book?

Deborah Roberts: It was one of those things that happened to come together at the right time. Teachers are under a lot of stress right now and dealing with a lot in terms of job satisfaction, and they are experiencing a 50-year low. I know that teachers are under the gun, feeling discouraged, dissatisfied, and devalued, and I thought, “This is a great moment to highlight teachers and remind us all about what they mean to us.”

You spoke a great deal about your parents throughout the book and dedicated it to “Mom and Daddy.” What is a guiding principle you carry from your parents that has shaped your life?

DR: When I think about my parents, I think about how they grew up in the Deep South during the Jim Crow era during segregation. They didn’t have the kind of opportunities I had, so I knew they would be so proud of my career and the idea that I was going back and exploring my life through this book and putting something out in the world.

They’ve passed on, but my parents taught me humility is very important, treating people respectfully and working hard. Those are values they imparted to me, which are traits I carry with me and have a lot to do with my success in this business.

As an award-winning journalist for a major television network, how do you define yourself as a leader?

DR: That’s a very good question. I’m not always aware and don’t always think of myself as a leader when I walk into a room. Still, I work with people looking for occasional guidance. More than anything else, I make sure I lead the path with grace and all the things that matter to me. I’m always aware there are people around me, younger people who are new in this business, but also people who’ve been in a while, who might be watching me and looking to me for leadership qualities. I try to rise to that occasion and do what I can to ensure I’m setting a good example and a high bar of excellence.

What does it mean to you to have the platform to talk openly and candidly about your son’s learning disability and emotionally connect with others who share a similar experience?

DR: We don’t own it in any formal way. We just put ourselves out there because Al [Roker] and I have a unique opportunity to speak out about our struggles, strengths, and apparent things in our lives. One of them is that we have a son who deals with learning challenges and developmental disabilities.

We were talking about Nick, now 20 years old, when many people didn’t want to talk about their children not being perfect. We both thought it was a unique opportunity to bring people into conversations and normalize the idea that no family is perfect. We see it as normalizing conversations to talk about family struggles, strengths, and things people don’t always want to talk about because they feel like somehow it brings some weakness upon them.

If you could go back in time, what advice would you give a young Deborah as a Black woman stepping into womanhood and embarking on her dream career path?

DR: To a young Deborah, “You are more than capable. You are more than ready, and you are more than smart.” Early in my career, I had imposter syndrome. Many of us have that moment where we feel like, “Maybe I’m not quite as good as I think I am?” Or somebody said something to you that left you wondering whether or not you’re reporting was really on par.

I now realize I had the goods, the curiosity, and the passion, but I needed the experience to eventually hold my own with the big names in the business. I would also tell myself, “You’re ready. You can do this, and although it’s going to take a while, you’re going to be prepared and have what it takes.”

