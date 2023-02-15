‘Flavor of Love’ Star Deelishis Mourns Niece Killed in Michigan State University Mass Shooting

After a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring five, it was discovered that one of the victims was related to Flavor of Love star Deelishis.

According to E News!, Deelishis‘ niece, Arielle Anderson, a junior at the university, was confirmed by the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety as one of the victims. Before Deelishis, real name Chandra Davis, had learned her niece’s tragic end, she took to her Instagram to see if anyone was in touch with her.

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her. If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️‼️ #MichiganStateUniversity #ArielleDiamond”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis)

After discovering her niece was a victim of the shooter, who ended up committing suicide, she poured her heart out on her Instagram account.

“This will never feel normal to me… I can’t believe I’m even typing this 😔

“Rest with God Ari … Our family is broken to pieces and I can’t say how we will get through this but with Gods help I know we will 🙏🏼 Have you ever met a young person who was simply “Pure in Heart”… well that was @ariellediamond_ … simply PURE … she never raised her voice past a whisper or gentle laugh. She was a remarkable student, attending MSU to become a doctor. The youngest sibling of 3, the last to attend college of her beautiful Moms children.

“How is it that she was in class doing what she was supposed to be doing and yet and still her life was taken by a coward who clearly didn’t understand the devastation he was about to cause my entire family 🤦🏻‍♀️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis)

NBC News reported that 34-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae opened fire at an academic building and student union on Michigan State University’s campus Monday.