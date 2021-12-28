Deeply Rooted And Uniquely You: 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! There’s going to be a whole lot of “new year, new me” posts and affirmations flooding Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at the top of 2022.

But as the old saying goes, you can’t get where you’re going until you know where you’ve been! Being able to assess your past helps you prepare for the future and put your best foot forward. That’s why you should consider purchasing an Amazon DNA kit—particularly one from the company 23andMe. What’s great about these tests is that you can do them in the comfort and privacy of your home.

Wouldn’t it be cool to see what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences or how it can affect your ability to match a musical range like Mariah Carey, or whether you hate the sound of chewing?

With a one-year membership, you will get exclusive access to DNA insights that help you learn about your health throughout the calendar year. This is especially important for women who may be having a hard time conceiving a child or for a person who is adopted and would like to take preventative measures against that run in their biological families. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices, like consuming alcohol and smoking. Such detailed reports would take hours and even years to gather on your own, but 23andMe has made it so simple and accurate.

Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2,000 and more regions with this one-of-a-kind ancestry kit. Years ago, this type of information wasn’t easily accessible, and if it was available, the cost was nearly two times more than it costs with 23andMe.