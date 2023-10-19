Deion Sanders To Share Playbook For Life In Upcoming Book

The winning ways of NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will soon be available for public consumption.

The Colorado Buffaloes football coach’s second book, Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” will be released March 12, 2024, according to The Associated Press. It will be published by Gallery Books imprint 13a.

Deion Sanders writing a book set for 2024 release https://t.co/GYY8wh2OYj — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) October 18, 2023

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life,” Sanders said in a written statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God–champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

Sanders will offer motivational stories and personal strategies for readers to do better at life, work, relationships, and more. Sanders’ first offering was released in 1999, Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life while he was still playing in the NFL.

Sanders was hired to take over the University of Colorado after two successful seasons coaching at Jackson State University. The Buffaloes only won one game last season, but Sanders has already led the team to four wins in seven games, including an opening season win over nationally ranked TCU. It’s safe to say that Coach Prime has more than exceeded expectations.

The coach has set the college football world ablaze with his ability to get so much out of his players. Perhaps the book will offer clues on how readers can utilize his techniques to accomplish more in life.

RELATED CONTENT: To Date, Deion Sanders Has Generated Over $90M For The University Of Colorado Boulder