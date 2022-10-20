Deion Sanders Says He’s Open to Coaching Opportunities With a Power Five School

Deion Sanders sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes this past weekend. The NFL Hall of Famer revealed that if another college outside of HBCUs approached him about coaching their team, he would “be a fool not to” consider talking to them.

Coach Prime is just as explosive as a college coach as he was as an NFL player. Since taking over as head coach of Jackson State University in 2020, he’s energized the game of football among the HBCUs. His impact was felt immediately. He has been a magnet for nationally recognized recruits who have committed to the team because of his influence and coaching skills.

In 2021, he led the team to an 11-2 record and they took home a SWAC title. This season, the team hasn’t lost a game as they have started 6-0. Four of their six victories were won by 40 points or more.

The 55-year-old was questioned if he would consider joining a Power Five coaching position.

“I’m gonna have to entertain it. Yes, I’m gonna have to entertain it. Straight up,” Sanders said. “I would be a fool not to.”

If approached by a Power Five school, would Deion Sanders be receptive? “I’m going to have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to,” Sanders saID, adding that his concern is for his assistants, who are underpaid by college football standards. https://t.co/idBPwvNnHl pic.twitter.com/ahRAQPAQmx — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 17, 2022

The Hall of Fame coach has also stated that if he had the opportunity to coach in the NFL, it won’t be happening.

“It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me,” Sanders said. “And I don’t want to go to jail because I’m going to jump on somebody. I would come at halftime with half the team. I couldn’t do it. I just challenged a two-year walk-on. You’re trying to get my attention and you’re chilling?”