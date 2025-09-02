HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Delaware State University Secures $750K Grant To Revolutionize STEM Teaching The opportunity will bring more resources and educators in STEM to the HBCU.







Delaware State University is already off to a great school year with its latest grant.

The HBCU has received nearly $750k in a STEM teaching grant to bring more qualified educators to campus. DSU announced the news on Aug.29, confirming their lofty award of $749,968 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Track 1 Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Grant.

The scholarship grant will support teachers as they build students’ interest in STEM, no matter their background or initial expertise. With this funding, DSU will provide more opportunities for its diverse student body to explore academic pathways in technology, engineering, mathematics, and the sciences.

Not only will this funding bring these esteemed educators to the Dover-based institution, but it will also allow the HBCU to yield greater resources and opportunities to further students’ education. The grant’s principal investigator, Dr. Tina Mitchell, spoke about this funding’s alignment with Delaware State’s mission to produce the next generation of leaders in these fields.

“This award aligns with Delaware State University’s commitment to preparing STEM educators through experiential learning opportunities, a rich curriculum, and innovative teaching practices, as outlined in its strategic plan,” Dr. Mitchell said. “By providing scholarships to Noyce Scholars, we are not only investing in our future teachers, but we are also investing in the students and communities they will serve.”

Mitchell serves as the Associate Professor and Program Director of DSU’s Graduate Education Programs. Her co-Principal Investigators include professors from various science and math-based departments, including Dr. Robert Marsteller, the Assistant Professor of Education; Dr. Delayne Johnson, Associate Professor of Mathematics Education; and Dr. Erin Perchiniak, an Associate Professor of Biology.



This grant will help sustain another pipeline of STEM scholars from HBCUs. According to the UNCF, Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) account for 25% of Black college graduates who majored in STEM fields. However, Black employees in STEM fail to see representation in the workforce comparable to their white counterparts, with the 2024 Black Students and STEM Report finding that exposure gaps lead to this disproportionate employment.

Through this grant, DSU aims to combat these barriers with mentorships, scholarships, and hands-on opportunities that will lead to futures in STEM outside the classroom. Particularly, the Noyce Scholarship Program specifically addresses the lack of STEM careers by helping these graduates become K through 12 educators in the field.

“The program plays a pivotal role in addressing the nationwide shortage of STEM educators, particularly in opportunity-rich school districts, like our district partners for the grant, Early College School at DSU and Capital School District,” said Dr. Shelly Rouser, DSU Education Department Chair.

Now, Delaware State will also foster new partnerships with local grade schools in the Dover area to ensure that children of all ages are exposed to the growing careers in STEM.

