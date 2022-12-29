Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In

She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution.

Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport.

According to the clip she shared with her Twitter followers, the conflict aroused after Ralph tried to check her bags in before heading to her gate.

“I went to the airline — you know, the one I’m a 3 million-miler on — to check my bags, and I was four minutes late because they need 45 minutes to check you in,” she explained in her tweet. “And the woman said there is absolutely nothing we can do for you.”

Ralph continued explaining that she was only four minutes late checking her luggage in, telling the Delta employee that she has checked her belongings in late before. However, the staff member was not making any exceptions.

The actress slid in a piece of her ‘auntie’ advice before she concluded her video.

“I was just saying that in these days and times, be kinder, just be nicer because you just never ever know,” she said complementing the caption she wrote in her tweet.

Ralph circled back to her inconvenience with the airline, taking a graceful jab at the company when she revealed her solution.

“Anyway, I just bought my ticket on American Airlines and we’ll be flying now,” she said. “Thank you, God bless you and be well.”

The 65-year-old even tagged both Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in her Twitter post.

Twitter users were quick with their responses to defend their auntie.

One user wrote, “Me coming down from corporate to fire the disrespectful baggage handler,” while another posted a gif of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield to enhance their comment, “Everyone to @Delta right now:.”

