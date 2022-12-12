Former CBS News Correspondent Demarco Morgan Fills In For T.J. Holmes On GMA3

T.J. Holmes will be off the air for the time being as a replacement has been brought on to fill his spot on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

As the investigation of the romance between Holmes and co-host Amy Robach continues, both anchors have been replaced, according to US Weekly. Holmes, who is still married, though recently separated, is rumored to have had at least three romantic affairs, and the network is looking to see if any rules were broken by the suspended host.

DeMarco Morgan, a former CBS News correspondent, took over for Holmes and has been co-hosting, along with Stephanie Ramos since Wednesday.

During Friday’s show, Ramos said, “Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to What You Need to Know on this Friday. We’re filling in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.”

Morgan has been working in the field for more than 20 years and was most recently an anchor for a local CBS show in Santa Monica, CA.

Although ABC executives initially stated that the affair between Holmes and Robach did not violate any company policies, an investigation was launched after it was revealed that Holmes had a previous affair with another staff member. Page Six reported that Holmes was involved in an extramarital romance with producer, Natasha Singh. The news outlet reported that Holmes and Singh had been engaged in an affair for three years, starting back in 2016.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that, according to The Daily Mail, the two hosts were in a romantic relationship. Although both had separated earlier this summer. Holmes is married to attorney, Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue.

According to The New York Post, the romance with Robach may be his third, at minimum, at the morning show. Now that his relationships have been discovered, sources have stated that the human resources department is trying to see if Holmes was romantic with anyone else who wasn’t on the same corporate level as him.

“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider stated. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”