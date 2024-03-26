Women by Stacy Jackson 5 Democratic House Members Endorse Angela Alsobrooks Amid Racial Slur Five House Reps. including Barbara Lee and Jasmine Crockett endorsed Alsobrooks amid Rep. David Trone's use of a racial slur.









Five Black Democratic members of the House have thrown their support behind Angela Alsobrooks in her bid for the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland.

This endorsement comes just days after her primary opponent, Rep. David Trone, apologized for inadvertently using a racial slur during a House hearing. According to Axios, the quintet of lawmakers, Reps. Barbara Lee, Gregory Meeks, Joyce Beatty, Yvette Clarke, and Jasmine Crockett “bucked their House colleague” in backing the Prince George’s County executive. In lauding Alsobrooks, Lee called her “…a voice sorely missing in the Senate,” while Clarke affirmed, “Her vision and integrity make her the best choice to represent Maryland.”

“While attempting to use the word ‘bugaboo’ in a hearing, I used a phrase that is offensive,” The Associated Press noted Trone stated in an apology statement following the March 22 hearing. “That word has a long, dark terrible history. It should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation. I recognize that as a white man, I have privilege. And as an elected official, I have a responsibility for the words I use — especially in the heat of the moment. Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language.”

Axios mentioned that Alsobrooks expressed gratitude for the endorsement. “The enthusiasm and support behind our grassroots campaign is growing as we continue our fight for Marylanders across the state,” she stated. She was previously endorsed by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, as covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE upon her 2023 Senate bid announcement. “She has a proven track record of success, which includes fighting crime, fighting for children, and increasing access to jobs and healthcare. Angela is someone who knows and understands the people she represents, cares deeply, and takes the time to listen to all people. We need her in the U.S. Senate,” Mfume stated at the time.

Over $29 million has already been spent in the state’s Democratic primary, which has been reported as the “third most expensive Senate primary this year,” with Trone accounting for 97% of spending.