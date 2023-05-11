Angela Alsobrooks Announces Bid For Maryland Senate Seat

Angela Alsobrooks has fought for the improvement of her state for years, and now she is fighting for a more significant role in Maryland.

According to a press release, the Prince George’s County executive has been endorsed by Congressman Kweisi Mfume as she runs to become the next United States Senator for Maryland.

On May 10, 2023, a rally-state event was held in the Old Line State, where other notable Democrats of Maryland endorsed Alsobrooks.

“Angela Alsobrooks is extremely qualified to represent Maryland in the United States Senate and deserves our support,” said Congressman Mfume. “She has a proven track record of success which includes fighting crime, fighting for children, and increasing access to jobs and healthcare. Angela is someone who knows and understands the people she represents, cares deeply and takes the time to listen to all people. We need her in the U.S. Senate,” Mfume continued.

Prince George’s County is one of the state’s most populous jurisdictions. Alsobrooks won her 2022 Democratic primary contest with 91% of the vote, before getting re-elected in the general election unopposed. Alsobrooks was elected State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County from 2010 to 2018, and she fulfilled the duties and reduced crime across significant categories. The 2010 race marked her first time on the ballot for an elected office. As the press release stated, “She bested the incumbent clerk of court (a position elected countywide) and incumbent county council chair in that contest with 42% of the vote – twice what any other candidate garnered.”

Fox News reported that currently, no Black women hold a seat as a U.S. Senator, and the state of Maryland has no women in its entire congressional delegation.

Alsobrooks studied law from 1993 to 1996 and earned her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland Law School in Baltimore. Following her studies, she became a clerk for jurists Donna Hill Staton at the Howard County Circuit Court and William Quarles at the Baltimore City Circuit Court. She then returned to Prince George’s County, becoming an assistant state’s attorney.

According to NBC Washington, Alsobrooks took to Twitter to announce her Senate bid. “There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like, and look like the people they’re supposed to represent,” Alsobrooks wrote.