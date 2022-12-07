What a 51-Seat Senate Majority Means After Raphael Warnock’s Georgia Runoff Win

Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s victory in Georgia’s runoff election Tuesday gave Democrats one more seat—and more control over the chamber.

Warnock’s victory over former NFL running back Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, gives Democrats a 51-49 edge in the Senate, expanding the narrow majority they have in Vice President Kamala Harris‘ tie-breaking vote in the chamber.

The New York Times reported that with the additional seat, Democrats have more operational control and ease in the confirmation process for federal judges, clearing the way for investigations and taking away some power from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has on multiple occasions dashed the climate goals of the Biden Administration.

“It makes all the difference in the world,” Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ll), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told the Times, adding the bigger majority would make filling judicial vacancies much easier.

The larger majority will also give Democrats a one-seat edge on congressional committees that are currently evenly-split. That has allowed Republicans leverage over legislation, which they used to stall administration nominees. Now, Democrats will have enough power to overcome Republican opposition.

“It is good for the efficiency of the Senate,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH), the chairman of the Banking Committee, where united Republican opposition held up some of President Joe Biden’s nominees for a time this year. “We can be more nimble, we will be a lot quicker, we will be a little more decisive, and that’s good. It doesn’t mean we will pass everything.”

The wider majority will also allow Democrats, who are planning a litany of investigations in January according to the Times, the authority to subpoena witnesses before Senate committees without the cooperation of Republicans.

While Democrats will have more control of the chamber, Republicans can still make things difficult through a filibuster. Additionally, Senate Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, are sure to continue fighting a Democratic agenda.