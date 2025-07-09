In 2020, Johnson led the critical “We Are Done Dying” Campaign, which unsparingly laid bare systemic inequities in American healthcare and beyond, decisively amplifying the NAACP’s vital advocacy amid the harrowing trials of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are done dying from all of the structural racial institutions that impose a heightened level of burden on African Americans,” Johnson declared, articulating the campaign’s core message.





His vision also buttressed the Jamestown to Jamestown Partnership in 2019, a solemn observance commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in America.





His indelible imprint on national policy is unmistakable. Johnson led the clarion call for a Cabinet-level portfolio dedicated to advancing racial justice as the Biden administration took office in 2021. His resolute efforts culminated in President Biden’s issuance of a landmark Executive Order, engineered to dismantle systemic racial barriers and imbue federal policies with an enduring commitment to equity.





Hailing this move, Johnson stated, “This moment requires bold and meaningful action to end systemic racism. For that reason, we have called upon the Biden administration to create a Cabinet position to focus exclusively on racial justice.”



Johnson has consistently deployed his commanding voice and strategic discernment to address the nation’s most exigent civil rights imperatives.

He fervently condemned manifestations of racial insensitivity, such as former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s use of blackface. He unambiguously denounced the abhorrent torching of Black churches in Tennessee and Louisiana.





His leadership extended to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in vehement opposition to Attorney General William Barr’s nomination and overseeing the NAACP’s consequential vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump at the 110th National Convention in 2019.





At the very heart of Johnson’s presidential agenda lies the economic empowerment of Black Americans. He is engaged in strategies to ameliorate the wealth gap, notably through the distribution of microgrants and crucial resources to Black entrepreneurs.





Johnson unequivocally states, “If I’m not working to create Black wealth, then I’m not doing my job.”