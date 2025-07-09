SCROLL BELOW TO READ
Derrick Johnson, the distinguished 19th president and CEO of the NAACP, assumed command of the venerable civil rights organization in October 2017, initiating an era of profound revitalization and strategic overhaul. His leadership, cultivated through a long and impactful history within the NAACP — including prior service as vice chairman of the National Board of Directors and president of the Mississippi State Conference — has placed him at the vanguard of national endeavors to deconstruct systemic injustices and amplify the voices of Black communities across the nation.
“History matters,” Johnson asserted, underscoring the NAACP’s role. “Without understanding where we’ve come from as a people, we cannot properly navigate the road ahead.”
Under Johnson’s sagacious direction, the NAACP has inaugurated numerous initiatives. Most recently, he championed the establishment of NAACP Capital, a pioneering investment vehicle precisely aligned with the Association’s core mission of achieving equity, political rights, and social inclusion for Black people as well as all persons of color.
In 2020, Johnson led the critical “We Are Done Dying” Campaign, which unsparingly laid bare systemic inequities in American healthcare and beyond, decisively amplifying the NAACP’s vital advocacy amid the harrowing trials of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are done dying from all of the structural racial institutions that impose a heightened level of burden on African Americans,” Johnson declared, articulating the campaign’s core message.
His vision also buttressed the Jamestown to Jamestown Partnership in 2019, a solemn observance commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in America.
His indelible imprint on national policy is unmistakable. Johnson led the clarion call for a Cabinet-level portfolio dedicated to advancing racial justice as the Biden administration took office in 2021. His resolute efforts culminated in President Biden’s issuance of a landmark Executive Order, engineered to dismantle systemic racial barriers and imbue federal policies with an enduring commitment to equity.
Hailing this move, Johnson stated, “This moment requires bold and meaningful action to end systemic racism. For that reason, we have called upon the Biden administration to create a Cabinet position to focus exclusively on racial justice.”
Johnson has consistently deployed his commanding voice and strategic discernment to address the nation’s most exigent civil rights imperatives.
He fervently condemned manifestations of racial insensitivity, such as former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s use of blackface. He unambiguously denounced the abhorrent torching of Black churches in Tennessee and Louisiana.
His leadership extended to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in vehement opposition to Attorney General William Barr’s nomination and overseeing the NAACP’s consequential vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump at the 110th National Convention in 2019.
At the very heart of Johnson’s presidential agenda lies the economic empowerment of Black Americans. He is engaged in strategies to ameliorate the wealth gap, notably through the distribution of microgrants and crucial resources to Black entrepreneurs.
Johnson unequivocally states, “If I’m not working to create Black wealth, then I’m not doing my job.”
He has also emphasized, “Today, the racial wealth gap in America continues to be the single greatest barrier to realizing Dr. King’s dream.”
His advocacy further extends to ensuring subsequent presidential administrations remain exclusively focused on legislative frameworks that genuinely uplift Black Americans, while assiduously challenging and dismantling deleterious agendas. Johnson envisions the NAACP as a vanguard in civic engagement, meticulously sculpting the most comprehensive Black voter mobilization endeavors yet conceived.
“It’s important for us to engage, that our constitution applies to all citizens and everyone is legally entitled to cast an effective ballot,” Johnson remarked on voter turnout.
By employing advanced technological applications and scholarly inquiry, he aims to reshape the NAACP’s engagement with communities nationwide, solidifying the organization’s legacy not only in civil rights but in championing equity across the entire panorama of American life.
Johnson’s impactful contributions have justly earned considerable acclaim. In 2024, he was honored with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Champion Award, recognizing his indefatigable efforts to eradicate menthol cigarettes and vigorously counter the industry’s rapacious marketing ploys targeting Black communities.
On the FDA’s move to ban menthol, Johnson stated, “Today is a huge win for equity, justice, and public health concerns. When the ban goes into effect, no longer will manufacturers and retailers be able to hide behind the poison that they push.”
He also received the revered 2024 Tougaloo College Light of Justice Award and the 2022 Warrior of Justice Award, commendations that underscore his unwavering devotion to the principles of justice and equity.
The CEO’s Juneteenth appearance on The View encapsulated Johnson’s impeccable ability to stand on business for Black people. The NAACP leader, for the first time in the org’s history, did not extend an invitation to the country’s president (Donald Trump) to attend this year’s national convention.
“We will not give a platform to fascism. The #NAACPConvention is and will always be a safe space for people who believe in multiracial democracy and the pursuit of a more perfect union. Watch the full clip from @theviewabc’s #Juneteenth episode at the link in my bio.”
A post shared by Derrick Johnson (@derricknaacp)
Born in Detroit, Johnson is an alumnus of Western International High School and matriculated at Tougaloo College in Mississippi, an institution deeply rooted in the ethos of civil rights history, before earning his Juris Doctor degree from the South Texas College of Law in Houston.
His intellectual and leadership acumen were further refined through prestigious fellowships with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the George Washington University School of Political Management, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is also a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Johnson’s illustrious career as a seasoned activist is indisputably characterized by his unwavering dedication to safeguarding fundamental rights and tangibly enhancing lives, from advocating for equitable education within Mississippi to driving national civil rights reforms.
He regularly lends his voice to the national discourse on networks such as CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and ABC, advocating for the Black community and all individuals ensnared by systemic oppression and injustice.
