News by Sharelle B. McNair Detroit Judge Charged In Federal Corruption Case Accused Of Embezzling Money From Elderly Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, Jennifer Runyan, says "no one is above the law" - "regardless of a person's position in society."







Just two months into the new year, and the city of Detroit is facing a federal corruption case, listing a judge, her father, and two other individuals as accused of stealing from the elderly, Detroit Free Press reported.

Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin; her father, attorney Avery Bradley; Dwight Rashad and Nancy Williams have all been named in a case by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. The prominent group faces accusations of running an embezzlement scheme for years with the goal of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the most vulnerable of victims — wards, who are people that need guardians and conservators to handle their finances.

Collectively, they conspired to embezzle funds from incapacitated victims and their estates, taking funds for their personal gain. The 36th District judge allegedly stole $70,000 from a ward to purchase a part-ownership stake in a local bar.

In addition, Bradley-Baskin is accused of taking money from a ward’s estate to pay for a two-year lease on a new Ford Expedition.

The other three are accused of stealing $203,000 from a ward’s legal settlement. Williams, former owner of Guardian and Associates, a fiduciary company often supported by the Wayne County Probate Court, which appoints guardians and conservators, allegedly paid Rashad, an elderly group homes operator, rent for wards who didn’t live in one of Rashad’s homes.

Bradley operated a law firm, often representing Guardian and Associates in probate court, in addition to working for that court.

All four, including Bradley-Baskin, who is on suspension, faced a judge Jan. 30 and pleaded not guilty. The group was all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Bradley was actually charged with wire fraud. Bradley, Bradley-Baskin and Rashad were also charged with multiple counts of money laundering, while the judge faced charges of making a false statement to federal law enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. called the case a “grievous abuse of our public trust.” “We respect the authority that covers a black robe. This state judge and her cronies allegedly abused that high honor for personal gain by preying on the needy protected by the court,” he said.

Over the years, the Motor City has been riddled with corruption accusations at both the state and local levels.

A former executive of a popular nonprofit was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison in what prosecutors called one of the largest and most expensive criminal schemes in Detroit’s history. Former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith was found guilty of one count each of wire fraud and money laundering for a scheme that spanned over a decade, right under the noses of some of the city’s most powerful business and government leaders.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, Jennifer Runyan, says “no one is above the law” — “regardless of a person’s position in society.”

“These four defendants allegedly conspired to steal from some of our most vulnerable citizens — looting bank accounts, exploiting legal authority, and profiting off those who relied on them for care and protection,” Runyan said.

“Let me be clear: if you prey on the vulnerable, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

