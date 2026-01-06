News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield To Give New Moms Cash Assistance Through Rx Kids Newly sworn-in Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will support families with newborns through cash assistance as part of the expanding Rx Kids initiative.







Just days into her administration, newly sworn-in Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced that Detroit is now the largest city in the country to join Michigan State University’s Rx Kids initiative.

On Jan. 5, the city of Detroit announced that Sheffield would roll out Rx Kids citywide, aiming to ease financial pressures on families during one of the most critical stages of a child’s development. The program, already active in 20 Michigan communities, provides $1,500 during mid-pregnancy, followed by $500 a month for at least the first six months after birth.

With roughly 8,000 babies born in Detroit each year, Sheffield calls the effort a historic step that could set a new national model for how cities support families when it counts most.

“Detroit has always been a city that leads with heart and courage, and today we are once again setting a national standard by ensuring that every mother has real support, and every baby has a strong start,” Mayor Sheffield said when announcing the program launch at the Franklin Wright Settlements, a human services organization. “I spoke many times during my campaign about a renewed focus on key quality of life supports that directly impact Detroit families. I am proud to say that as Mayor of Detroit, I have fought hard to bring Rx Kids to Detroit, and have made it a priority to launch this transformational program in the first 100 days of my administration.”

Rx Kids targets high-need areas based on child poverty and maternal-infant health, and is open to mothers regardless of income. Participants have praised the program, with early data showing drops in evictions, preterm births, and NICU admissions.

Sheffield sees the program as a critical tool against Detroit’s significantly high poverty rates, which in 2024, had roughly 34% to 34.5% of residents living in poverty, with child poverty even higher at 43% to 51%, about triple the national average.

“Today, we take a step forward in our fight against poverty, and today we affirm that all children deserve a strong start in life and that the health of a city begins with the health of its children,” Mayor Sheffield said. “Too many of our children are entering life’s journey burdened by financial hardship before they even take their first steps. That reality to me is unacceptable, and it demands bold and compassionate action.”

Surrounded by moms and toddlers at the Jan. 5 news conference, Sheffield called Rx Kids a “transformational program” that gives expectant mothers the dignity to decide how to spend the cash, which in other cities has gone toward rent, utilities, diapers, and food. In Detroit, families will also access wraparound services, including utility assistance and tax prep, through partnerships with the United Way and Wayne Metro.

The program is expanding quickly, set to reach 28 Michigan communities by the end of the month. With $250 million allocated in the 2026 state budget, Rx Kids could support tens of thousands more infants in the coming years.

