Diddy Drops Ashanti-Assisted Video ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix and She’s Likely Taking Shots at Irv Gotti

Diddy is back in working artist mode. The successful entrepreneurial hip-hop stalwart is making his rounds through media outlets as his chart-topping single with Bryson Tiller made Diddy’s return as a recording artist official.

After releasing the song, Gotta Move On, and remixing it, the “Bad Boy” came back with a video featuring former Murder Inc. queen, Ashanti.

The remixed video includes a verse from Ashanti that seemingly addresses her “affair” with Murder Inc. founder and CEO, Irv Gotti who, in recent months, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and spoke recklessly about his former artist.

With Yung Miami also on the track, the Foolish singer has many thinking she is addressing Gotti’s obsession with their past romance.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed/It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n**ga missing the best,” Ashanti croons on the remixed song. “But it’s been 20 years, please cry less/We can see you and your tears.”

Back in August, the internet was ablaze when Gotti, and rapper/entrepreneur Ja Rule made an appearance on the popular podcast, Drink Champs, which is hosted by hip-hop artist N.O.R.E. and DJ Efn. During that drink-filled podcast, Gotti mentioned that he was in love with Ashanti and revealed that they were intimate during her career with Murder Inc.

Fans of Ashanti chastised Gotti for revealing the private details of his past relationship with the singer while he was on the show. At one point during the conversation, he revealed that right before Ashanti recorded her song, Happy, they were intimate. He stated that while he was in the shower after having sex with her, the melody came to him, and he immediately called his producer to craft the song. Then it was presented to the singer so she could write to it.