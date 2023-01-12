Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sons Celebrate Their Baby Sister Love in Adorable Instagram Posts

The Combs kids are getting acclimated to the newest member of the family, Love Sean Combs.

Diddy’s two sons, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share highlights from the quality time they had spent with their newborn sister “Baby Love.”

Justin, 29, was the first to post two photos holding the adorable infant he referred to as “my twin.”

Hours later, Diddy’s youngest son, King, 24, shared three photos holding “Baby Love” who was cradled in a Burberry onesie.

The adorable family bonding moments come just one month after Diddy announced Love’s addition to the Combs family, following her October birth, TMZ reports.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the rapper tweeted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

By Christmas, Diddy debuted Baby Love on Instagram with a heartwarming family photo that included all seven of his children. Diddy is father to Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, his eldest whom he adopted during his relationship with the late, Kim Porter; Justin Dior; King; twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16; and daughter Chance, 17.

Baby Love brings Diddy’s total to seven. Many were surprised by Diddy’s baby announcement, considering he had never been public with anyone who was pregnant.

The Bad Boy founder has yet to share who Baby Love’s mother is. But a birth certificate identified her as Dana Tran, 28, a cybersecurity officer who gave birth to Love on Oct. 15, 2022, TMZ reports.

Diddy recently wiped his Instagram clean after going Instagram official with his current girlfriend, rapper Yung Miami, and posted one video of Baby Love looking adorable while taking a bath.