Dionne Warwick Concert Cancelled Due To Medical Issue

Dionne Warwick fans were left disappointed after a concert scheduled for June 24 in Illinois was postponed due to a “medical incident” TMZ reports.

An email was sent to ticket holders June 15 stating the singer is having issues with one of her legs and has decided to cancel her show at the Rivers Casino Des Plaines outside of Chicago.

However, Warwick hopes to make it to the Land of Lincoln soon. A rep for the 82-year-old “That’s What Friends Are For” singer told People that “it’s a minor issue that has been fixed, and she is fine.” Warwick hopes to reschedule the Illinois show for a later date.

She still has shows scheduled for Aug. 9 in Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 11 in Gethsemane, Kentucky, September 1 in Ojai, California and Sept. 2 in Beverly Hills, California.

This seems like a minor setback for the legendary singer as she is opening a sound bath spa in Venice called The Ohm Zone with her son, Damon Elliott. She’s also working on an inspirational album and is working with fellow icon, Dolly Parton, on a song entitled, “Peace Like a River.”

The song was written by the country legend and produced by Warwick’s son and manager. Parton said in an interview that she was honored to sing with one of her idols.

“I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career,” Parton told Billboard. “I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her.”

The collaboration is actually the first time to two met in person and Warwick said it felt like they had “known each other for years.”

“We were there to take care of our business, but along with that, we found time to not only smile but outright laugh,” Warwick told Billboard. “Dolly is very, very grounded—which I was thrilled about—but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well.

