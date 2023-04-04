Teyana Taylor: ‘We’re Already Working On’ Dionne Warwick Biopic

A biopic on legendary singer Dionne Warwick is finally going to see the light of day!

According to Billboard, singer and songwriter, Teyana Taylor recently confirmed she will play the role of Warwick in an upcoming biopic that she has been linked to for several years.

Two years ago, Entertainment Weekly reported that Warwick discussed Taylor’s involvement in doing a series and that Taylor was excited about being “involved in directing it.”

“It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show,” Warwick told EW in 2021. “[Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I’ve had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved and she’s also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going.”

On a recent episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Taylor talked about going forward with the role and that she speaks to Warwick every day. The movie is in the process of becoming a reality.

“We’re already working on it,” Taylor informed Tamron Hall. “We’re in the building process right now. I’ve always wanted to make sure like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina was, how Jamie Foxx and Ray Charles was, you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them and I miss when movies was like that, when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”

With her direct connection to the “That’s What Friends Are For” the singer, Taylor is very cautious about portraying Warwick the right way.

“I’ve always been a firm believer and stood on safety,” Taylor said. “She’s had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or dramatized to an extent. That’s not really where we want to go.”