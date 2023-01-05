‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford

Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford.

“I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th.

Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33 years and shared six children together. Toler admitted that their marriage wasn’t always perfect, giving credit to her show for saving their marriage.

In another emotional post called “love’s timeline,” she shared:

“Me and BigE #married 33 years today. (Together 35). There was no happily ever after. There was The Journey

First you’re simply besotted. Then the two practical people that you are you get unceremoniously hitched at lunchtime. Then you try to survive the kids so you can get to the part where you can enjoy the grands.

On the way there you get a chance to be drunk in Paris (BigE took this) After that you settle in for the fourth quarter.”

Toler wrote an op-ed for The Huffington Post in 2017 entitled, “How ‘Divorce Court’ Saved My Marriage.”

“I learned this particular lesson from couples who couldn’t figure out how they had gotten to “Divorce Court” in the first place.” She mentioned that the show gave her an “aha moment” but she didn’t implement the advice to real life right away, starting an argument that lasted 18 months. “The hardest thing in the world for anyone to see is oneself.”

The author of Making Marriage Work: New Rule for An Old Institution also wrote about their communication style and how, over a year and some change, she and Mumford broke down their marriage and rebuilt it to resemble one where they listened to each other and tried to understand better where the other was coming from. “We no longer act on that right-now feeling without considering long-term consequences.”

While Mumford’s cause of death has not been revealed, Toler has received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities such as Viola Davis and Tamar Braxton.

“So very sorry! I will pray for you❤️,” Davis wrote.