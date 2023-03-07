DJ Envy Shuts Down Angela Yee’s Claims Of Being Only Woman Working On ‘Breakfast Club’

Angela Yee had to clear up her recent comments she made on The Tamron Hall Show after DJ Envy called “cap” on her claims of being the only woman working at The Breakfast Club.

Yee served as host on The Breakfast Club alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy for 12 years before leaving in December. Last week, described the experience on Hall’s popular daytime talk show.

“I was the only woman who worked there, too; I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” Yee told Hall.

“I feel like I did need more like backup you know because even things that I felt, as a woman…somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

After making the comments, DJ Envy shut down Yee’s claims once The Shade Room shared the clip on its Instagram page.

“That’s just not true,” Envy wrote. “There are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on [The Breakfast Club].”

On Monday, Charlamagne and DJ Envy addressed Yee’s comments during their Rumor Report segment where Envy explained why Yee’s claims about being the only woman to work on the morning show were “cap” since she forgot to mention the women producers and staffers who work on the show.

He also touched on his private conversation with Yee where she agreed to clear up her remarks. The radio personality stayed true to her word and on Monday admitted that she meant she was the only woman in the room filming the morning show, TMZ reported. She also said she left the show because she needed a break from talking to men.

Elsewhere, Porsha Williams, who’s serving as a guest co-host on the morning radio show, accused Hall of looking for “hidden mess” when she interviews her celebrity guests.

Williams also recalled her own appearance on Hall’s show where the host made the reality star feel like she wasn’t “supported.”

“I didn’t expect her to agree with everything. But there was a turn where it turned just from her asking questions about the book to her kinda almost attacking me, almost making me feel like I had to justify anything I had going on,” Porsha explained. “It just didn’t feel good.”

Envy agreed and recalled his own visit to the show with his wife, Gia Casey, where he felt like Hall projected her views on the couple.