DJ Envy Partners With Young Dolph's Dolphland For Memphis Pop-Up

Adolph Thornton Jr., also known as Young Dolph, was killed two years ago in November 2021, when he visited his favorite bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, in South Memphis, TN. To honor the hip-hop recording artist, his hometown of Memphis is hosting the Dolphland pop-up museum, which will be at the Agricenter located at 7777 N. Walnut Walnut Grove.

The museum will be open every weekend in May, and The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy will host the finale on Sunday, May 28, in partnership with his “Drive Your Dreams” car show series.

According to The Source, Young Dolph’s posthumous release, Paper Route Frank, is the soundtrack for the celebration, and Paper Route Empire and Street Execs Management are holding the month-long tribute.

In a written statement, the car enthusiast said, “I think it’s dope for the Memphis community that my car show and Dolphland Museum partnered up to honor Young Dolph. The Love for the Streets Car Show will have Dolph’s cars and many other celebrities’ cars. We will also have food trucks, carnival rides for the kids, BMX bikes, and much more. The grand finale of Dolphland Museum on May 28th is going to be something you don’t want to miss!”

According to Fox 13, Young Dolph was shot while purchasing cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies. The owner of the store, Maurice Hill, told the media outlet that employees of the store said the 36-year-old rapper walked into Makeda’s Butter Cookies and was ambushed by the killer, who drove up and fired off shots, instantly killing the Memphis rapper.

The New York Post reported that Young Dolph was a well-known rapper in the city and had released his debut studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016. The album peaked at 49 on the Billboard 200 chart. His seventh and final studio album in 2020, Rich Slave, peaked at the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.