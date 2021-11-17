Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Shot and Killed In His Hometown

A rapper was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, TN earlier today law enforcement officials have confirmed.

According to Fox 13, Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., who was known to hip-hop fans as Young Dolph was shot to death reportedly buying cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The owner of the store, Maurice Hill, told the media outlet that employees of the store said the 36-year-old rapper walked into Makeda’s Butter Cookies and was ambushed by the killer who drove up and fired off shots, killing Young Dolph around 1 p.m. at the bakery in South Memphis.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

The New York Post reported that Young Dolph was a well-known rapper in the city and had released his debut studio album, “King of Memphis” in 2016. The album peaked at 49 on the Billboard 200 chart. His latest album, which was his seventh in 2020, “Rich Slave,” went all the way up to become a top 5 album when it reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 36-year-old artist was previously shot and critically wounded in September 2017. It was reported that three men approached him outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Memphis before a scuffle took place that ended up with Young Dolph being shot. It was the second time in 2017 he was involved in a shooting.

Earlier in February, Young Dolph’s SUV was saddled with bullets while he was in Charlotte, NC. Based on that incident, the rapper decided to get custom bulletproof panels for his vehicle. He spoke about the disturbance in a track titled, “Bulletproof,” which was released in April of that year.

According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, his cousin, another popular rapper, Juice Wrld, died of a drug overdose in 2019.

Rapper Lil Yachty took to Twitter to state that he and Young Dolph were once next-door neighbors.

Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH. — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion also posted her condolences.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

R&B singer Monica also share an emotional post saying that she just saw him last night.