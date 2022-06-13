DJ Quik’s Son David M. Blake Jr. Charged in California Homicide

Compton rapper DJ Quik’s son David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested May 26 for the shooting death of a Downey, California man, 33-year-old Julio Cardoza. The shooting took place in Porter Ranch, a suburb of Los Angeles, on May 25 after a fight broke out in a home on the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue in Downey, reports NBC Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Blake faces an additional allegation of personal use of a firearm. He was taken into custody and charged for felony muder.

“Senseless gun violence continues to plague our communities and it needs to stop before more lives are unnecessarily taken from us,” District Attorney George Gascón said.

“Those who commit these types of crimes will be held accountable by my office.”

Per the statement, Blake allegedly drove away after fatally shooting Cardoza.

Following the shooting, Cardoza was transported to a local hospital and ultimately succumbed to the single gunshot wound on his chest.

Blake reportedly served as a council liaison to Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan, according to city records.

On May 27, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams revealed that Galvan was removed from the council due to four illegal votes that won Galvan the June 2021 Compton General Election, having achieved the seat by a single vote, per a court filing.

Galvan’s opponent in the race, Andre Spicer, was revealed to be the true winner of Compton’s Second Council District.

Spicer was sworn in on May 31.

A statement from the city of Compton about Blake’s murder charges read, “The city is shocked to find out about this incident.”

Prior to the felony charge, Blake was a promising rapper, who went under the name D. Blake.

He is scheduled to be arraigned June 14 in a Norwalk courtroom, per MSN.

Reps for DJ Quik have declined to comment.