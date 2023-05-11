Son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman Announces Transfer to USC

Dennis Rodman’s children are following in the athletic footsteps of their (in)famous dad.

His daughter, soccer star Trinity Rodman, is setting records in the NWSL. Now Rodman’s son, DJ Rodman, is making a move in his old sport.

Shortly after Bronny James, LeBon James’ son, committed to joining the basketball team at the University of Southern California (USC), DJ took to Instagram to announce that he would be heading to USC to play basketball.

Now USC has another NBA legend’s son on its roster!

According to USC men’s basketball head coach Andy Enfield, DJ Rodman will join the basketball team after transferring from Washington State.

This past season, DJ, a 6’6″ forward, averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 31 games, 30 of which he started. The 22-year-old made more than a third (38.1 percent) of his three-point attempts (51-for-134) while shooting 79.2 percent from the free-throw line (61-for-77), all excellent stats.

Although he just graduated with a degree in communications from Washington State, according to ESPN, he was allowed an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DJ’s sister, Trinity, has already broken several records in just two short years in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League). Over the weekend, she became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 10 goals and 10 assists.

DJ and Trinity’s father, the eccentric Dennis Rodman, was a five-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. Considered one of the best rebounders of all time, Rodman also known for his off-the-court antics, which included dating Madonna, marrying Carmen Electra, his crazy-colored hair, and going to a book signing in a wedding dress. Post retirement Rodman has done the reality TV circuit, including Celebrity Big Brother, Love Island, Celebrity Mole, and Celebrity Apprentice.