Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Rodman Breaks Major NWSL Record

The daughter of former NBA champion Dennis Rodman, Trinity Rodman, is a renowned soccer player who has already broken several records in two short years in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League). Recently she became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 10 goals and 10 assists.

According to CBS Sports, when the Washington Spirit beat the San Diego Wave 3-1, over the weekend, not only did that victory keep the team undefeated, but it also saw Trinity Rodman make league history after she scored a goal and added an assist.

With 13 goals and 10 assists, Rodman became the NWSL first player to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists in the regular season before turning 21.

The athleticism inherited from her famous, yet controversial father has carried her to the record books.

Trinity Rodman was drafted second in the 2021 NWSL College Draft. When she made her professional debut with the Washington Spirit, she immediately placed her name in the record books by becoming the youngest American goalscorer in league history, minutes after entering the game.

When she was drafted, Trinity Rodman was one of the six Black women selected in the first round of the NWSL draft that year. She helped the Spirit win the championship in her rookie season. Less than a year later, according to ESPN, Trinity Rodman extended the initial deal she signed as a rookie through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. When she inked that contract she became the highest-paid athlete in the history of the NWSL. Dennis Rodman, of course, was a five-time NBA champion and one of the best rebounders of all-time.