DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Checked Into Hotel the Day Before His Death

New details surrounding the tragic death of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Dec. 13 have emerged. TMZ reports that the beloved dancer checked into the hotel, where he died one day before his death.

Boss was found dead at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The hotel staff told the outlet that he checked in on Monday morning with a small bag and reserved the room for one night. They also said he did not seem visibly distressed. Boss was found by the hotel staff when he missed his checkout time on Tuesday.

The room Boss rented was reportedly an individual u-shaped unit, and the hotel staff said they did not hear a gunshot on Tuesday. Paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 11:15 a.m. The 40-year-old dancer was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the cause of death as suicide.

His wife, 34-year-old Allison Holker, said that her husband had been acting abnormally before his death and had left home without his car. The couple share three children; three-year-old Zaia, six-year-old Maddox, and 14-year-old Weslie. Holker shared the tragic news through a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she continued.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”