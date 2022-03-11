DMX’s Fiancee Reveals DMX’s 5-Year-Old Son Exodus Has Been Diagnosed With Stage 3 Kidney Disease

Less than a year after DMX’s Desiree Lindstrom had to bury the late rapper, she is revealing more heartbreaking news.

Lindstrom took to Instagram last week to share a clip from her recent interview with Raquel Harper, where she revealed that her 5-year-old son Exodus is battling kidney disease.

“Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey,” Lindstrom captioned the video clip.

Lindstrom highlighted her choice to make the revelation during March.

“March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease,” she wrote. “Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key.”

While on Harper’s “It’s Tricky” podcast, the host asked Lindstrom about Exodus’s “condition.” It was a hint that the sensitive topic was something Lindstrom let Harper know she was open to discussing on-air.

“Exodus is stable. He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I continue to keep his potassium down,” Lindstrom shared. “I’ve just continued to keep his potassium down; he can’t eat high potassium foods.”

“He goes to the doctor very often,” she noted.

On Thursday, Lindstrom followed up the reveal by sharing a video of her young son in honor of National Kidney Day.

“National Kidney Day…March 10th! Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child,” she captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindstrom touched on how she’s still mourning the loss of DMX. She admitted her “life changed so fast” after his passing from a cocaine-induced heart attack last April.

“I haven’t moved on – it’s hard, you know?” Lindstrom said. “It’s really hard. I just take it minute-by-minute. Some people say you could take it day-by-day, but it’s second-by-second.”

She admitted to going “up and down with emotions” in the wake of the rapper’s death, adding, “I have to really force myself to keep it moving, keep going.”