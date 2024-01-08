News by Atiya Jordan Domestic Violence Network Launches ‘Beyond Equity’ Plan For Black Women Black women are three times more likely to be fatally shot by an intimate partner compared to white women.











The Indianapolis-based Domestic Violence Network is addressing generational trauma among Black women with a three-year, community-wide plan.

Named the ‘Beyond Equity’ Plan, the family approach to healing and resources will debut its pilot program in March 2024, WRTV reports. Thanks to support from the community, including conversations with Black women and trans women students at Arsenal Tech High School, the Domestic Violence Network is offering support to survivors like Jimmie Bridges.

“I want women of color to know that they do have a voice,” Bridges told the outlet

A mom of five, Bridges was married to a man who inflicted verbal and physical abuse on her for more than a decade. She also disclosed that she was beaten in her sleep while her husband was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“I had to choose my children, also. I didn’t want them to keep growing up in the environment of abuse because it trickles on down. It had to end somewhere, and it had to start with me,” said Bridges.

"Beyond Equity" is empathy in action! Join us as we break down barriers and redefine how we address violence: https://t.co/TM9BPF1HXL pic.twitter.com/0LhhyFzs20 — Domestic Violence Network (@DVNconnect) December 28, 2023

From support groups to training for service providers and community members, the “Beyond Equity” plan also includes a “restorative justice program.” Domestic abusers are also on the invite list.

Domestic violence is a significant issue that has disproportionately devastated communities of color. Some advocates call it a racial justice issue. Black women are three times more likely to be fatally shot by an intimate partner in comparison to white women.

There may only be a handful of free spots left for our Community Wide Plan 6.0 launch event tomorrow, so grab yours now: https://t.co/TM9BPF1HXL



When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 · 11am – 12:30pm EST

Where: Martin University Gathertorium

Who: All are welcome! pic.twitter.com/JQpSRgQMvY — Domestic Violence Network (@DVNconnect) January 8, 2024

Rebecca Berry, director of strategic initiatives with the Domestic Violence Network, told WRTV that the plan will examine the actors behind these disproportionate rates. With that, DVN can also uncover the societal impacts on the culture.

“This is something the survivors have asked for, like ‘I want to find my own justice, I want to speak my own truth, I want to find my own healing,’ and they weren’t finding that in the ways the criminal justice system is structured,” Berry said.

On Jan. 9, a Community-Wide Plan 6.0 launch event will occur at the Martin University Gathertorium in Indianapolis from 11 am to 12:30 pm EST.