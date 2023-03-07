Donald Glover Jokingly Rehashes Chevy Chase Using the ‘N-Word’ While Both Worked on ‘Community’

Rapper Childish Gambino, who uses his real name, Donald Glover in other entertainment ventures, rehashed a previous accusation of actor Chevy Chase using the N-word.

At the recent Annual Writers Guild Awards, Glover was tasked with presenting the executive producer of his critically-acclaimed series, Atlanta, Paul Simms, with the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence. At the start of his speech, while acknowledging Simms, the “This is America” recording artist made reference to Chase once calling him a n**ga, which he previously claimed while the two were working together on the television series, Community.

“This award was named after Herb Sargent, a writer who worked on Saturday Night Live and came up with ‘Weekend Update’ with Chevy Chase. Chevy Chase once called Herb one of the funniest writers working in television. And Chevy Chase once called me… you know, this is about Paul.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported in October 2012 that Chase had used the N-word on the set of Community. The Saturday Night Live alum “apologized immediately” to the people working on set for his liberal use of the racial epithet. He was supposedly frustrated with the way his character on the show was appearing. A source said that Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown were there when he uttered the slur, but it was not directed at them.

But, Glover jokingly stated that actress Lena Durham had also used the racial epithet in conversation with him.

“I was on the set of Girls after filming a sex scene for like eight hours — which they cut down to two minutes,” Glover said. “I’ve never seen the rest of the footage.”

“Afterwards, I asked Lena, ‘Yo, what made you decide to work with Paul?’ And she goes, ‘Honestly, this n**ga lets me do whatever I want.’ I remember thinking two things: One, Lena is using the N-word extremely liberally. Who does she think she is, Chevy Chase?”

A representative contacted The Independent to reassure them that Glover was clearly joking about Dunham using the N-word.

“Donald Glover told a joke referencing Lena Dunham for last night’s WGA Awards. It included, for effect, language Lena never used, nor would use. Full stop.”